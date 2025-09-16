The Knicks waived Warren on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Warren was brought in via an Exhibit 10 deal earlier Tuesday, and he still appears to be in line for a spot with the G League's Westchester Knicks despite not being signed to the parent club. Over his 34 G League regular-season appearances for the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season, Warren averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game.