Coffey accumulated 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 overtime win over New Orleans.

The Bucks' depth at the forward spots is being tested by a number of absences, allowing Coffey to get a chance in the first unit. The 28-year-old has started consecutive games, though Coffey is unlikely to hang onto this role once Bobby Portis (hip) is ready to return to action. Despite Coffey's season-high 16 points, fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach before considering adding him.