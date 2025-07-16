Livingston tallied 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-96 loss to the Bulls.

Livingston finished with a team-high 23 points, being one of five players for his squad to score in double figures. The Kentucky product might have had a bit more motivation coming into this game in the Las Vegas Summer League, after inking a one-year deal with Milwaukee earlier in the day.