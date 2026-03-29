Ryan totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Clippers.

With Ryan Rollins (hip), Kevin Porter (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Myles Turner (knee) all sidelined, the Bucks were left with eight active players Sunday and summoned Ryan from the G League's Wisconsin Herd to soak up some playing time. The two-way player provided a scoring punch off the bench, but it's possible Milwaukee will send him right back to the G League once it gets some healthy bodies back in the mix.