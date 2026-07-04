Bucks' Cormac Ryan: Records 13 points in SL victory

Ryan finished with 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) across 18 minutes in Saturday's 97-83 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Blue.

Ryan had 13 points, though he struggled shooting the ball while failing to contribute to other statistical areas. The 27-year-old played relatively well in 11 regular-season games with Milwaukee in 2025-26, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 blocks, 1.0 steals and 45.8 percent shooting from downtown over 24.6 minutes. Ryan may not see routine playing time for the Bucks in 2026-27. However, he might have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for himself off the bench.