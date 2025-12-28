Trent (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Trent is in jeopardy of missing his third straight outing due to a left calf contusion. If the 26-year-old swingman remains on the shelf, AJ Green and Gary Harris are candidates to see an uptick in playing time Monday. Over nine appearances (three starts) in December, Trent has averaged 9.0 points while shooting 39.4 percent from the floor in 23.8 minutes per contest.