Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Antetokounmpo (knee) was able to practice Friday ahead of Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Darius Joshua of CBS 58 News reports.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Tuesday's win over Miami due to a left knee effusion, though he is on track for a potential return to game action Saturday. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a right adductor strain, a lingering left knee effusion, right patella tendinopathy and a left calf strain. However, Antetokounmpo has missed only two games, and in his last five outings, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game.