Allen supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 victory over Golden State.

Allen didn't miss a single shot in this one and managed to score in double figures for his fourth straight game. He's drained two triples in four of his last six matchups, putting up 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over this stretch.