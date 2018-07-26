Bucks' Jaylen Morris: Changes course, signs two-way deal with Bucks
Morris, who agreed to join an Italian team earlier in the week, has opted out of his contract to sign a two-way deal with Milwaukee, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Morris saw limited action in the NBA during his rookie campaign last season, totaling 98 minutes for Atlanta. During his senior year at Molloy College, he posted 19.9 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting and was selected to the ECC All-First Team. Not only was he an efficient scorer, the guard also accumulated 45 steals in 29 contests. Now, he'll have a chance to showcase that ability with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Morris will be able to spend as many as 45 days at the NBA level, should the team choose to call him up.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...