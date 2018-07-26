Morris, who agreed to join an Italian team earlier in the week, has opted out of his contract to sign a two-way deal with Milwaukee, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Morris saw limited action in the NBA during his rookie campaign last season, totaling 98 minutes for Atlanta. During his senior year at Molloy College, he posted 19.9 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting and was selected to the ECC All-First Team. Not only was he an efficient scorer, the guard also accumulated 45 steals in 29 contests. Now, he'll have a chance to showcase that ability with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Morris will be able to spend as many as 45 days at the NBA level, should the team choose to call him up.