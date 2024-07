Galloway (ankle) is averaging 1.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks over 12.5 minutes per game in two Summer League games with the Bucks.

Galloway dealt with a sprained right ankle down the stretch of the 2023-24 regular season, but has recovered from the injury in time for Summer League. Galloway spent last season on a two-way contract with Milwaukee.