Middleton went to the locker room after being hit in the head Sunday against the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Middleton received above-the-neck contact from both Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein during the play and went straight back to the locker room, where he'll likely be checked for a concussion. In the meantime, Jae Crowder and Andre Jackson could see more opportunities. Middleton should be considered questionable to return.
