Middleton (ankles) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Middleton is trending toward playing in Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers in Portland. The 33-year-old veteran is coming off a solid shooting performance, hitting 10 out of his 13 attempts from the field, finishing with 22 points in the win over the Jazz on Monday.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Officially cleared•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Trending in right direction Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Iffy for Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expected to play Saturday•