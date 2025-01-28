Now Playing

Middleton (ankles) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Middleton is trending toward playing in Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers in Portland. The 33-year-old veteran is coming off a solid shooting performance, hitting 10 out of his 13 attempts from the field, finishing with 22 points in the win over the Jazz on Monday.

