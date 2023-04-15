Middleton (knee) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Heat.

Middleton missed the Bucks' final two regular-season games due to his lingering knee issue, but he's been ramping up in practice recently and was a full participant Thursday, so his availability for this contest wasn't really in doubt. Middleton struggled with injuries all season long and started in just 19 of his 33 regular-season outings, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. It remains to be seen if he'll be under a minutes restriction for the playoff opener, though.