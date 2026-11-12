Ament contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Lakers.

Ament supplanted Jaime Jaquez in the starting lineup for the first time this season, but the rookie struggled to make an impact, attempting just three shots. His streak of two straight double-digit scoring games came to an end, though he did chip in a block. The rookie has been trending in the right direction, but his fantasy value remains limited, and he should be viewed as a deeper-league or dynasty option.