Ament registered zero points (0-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Pistons.

Ament failed to score for the first time this season, continuing what has been a roller-coaster of a rookie season. Unlike fellow first-year player Brayden Burries, Ament's playing time has fluctuated wildly over the course of the season, ranging from eight minutes to 35 minutes. While there is a good chance his opportunities could increase as the season progresses, for now, he simply isn't doing enough to be rostered outside of deeper formats.