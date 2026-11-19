Ament logged seven points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Heat.

Ament has played just 17 minutes in consecutive games after logging at least 22 in his previous four appearances. His perimeter shooting remains inconsistent, and he hasn't exceeded nine points in three straight contests. However, Milwaukee's frontcourt injuries could create additional opportunities Thursday, making his minutes worth monitoring in deeper leagues