Ament notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 117-97 loss to the Celtics.

Ament delivered efficient scoring off the bench, connecting on two three-pointers while contributing five rebounds. His balanced production was encouraging, particularly given his relatively limited workload. The rookie's ability to provide perimeter scoring and rebounding offers intriguing fantasy potential, although he remains a speculative option in standard leagues until his playing time and offensive responsibilities become more consistent.