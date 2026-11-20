Ament notched 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kyle Kuzma didn't play in the second half of this back-to-back set due to a right shoulder contusion, opening the door for Ament to make his second start of the season. The rookie No. 13 overall pick turned in an efficient shooting performance and tied for second on the squad in scoring with a career-high 18 points. He also nearly doubled his previous career high in rebounds while leading the Bucks in that category Thursday.