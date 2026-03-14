Dieng is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

After leaving Thursday's loss to the Heat with the ailment, Dieng isn't feeling well enough to play Saturday and faces a short turnaround for Sunday's matchup with Indiana. His absence vacates a spot in the Bucks' starting lineup at shooting guard, which is likely to be filled by either AJ Green, Cam Thomas or Gary Trent.