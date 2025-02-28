The Bucks plan to sign Nance (ankle) to a two-way contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Nance will help bolster Milwaukee's frontcourt following the suspension of Bobby Portis, who won't be eligible to play until April 8. The 25-year-old Nance had previously spent time as a two-way player with the 76ers this season, appearing in seven games and averaging 9.7 minutes per contest. He was waived Feb. 6 and hadn't played in the G League since Feb. 12 due to an ankle injury, so it's unclear if Nance will be ready to immediately contribute for Milwaukee or its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.