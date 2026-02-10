This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Pete Nance: Tabbed questionable
Nance is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle.
Nance is at risk of missing Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has become a key part of the Bucks' rotation lately, averaging 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per game over his last 12 appearances.