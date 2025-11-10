Prince is expected to miss a "significant period of time" after he was diagnosed Monday with a herniated disc in his neck, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Before missing Milwaukee's last two games due to the injury, Prince had been a key bench player for the Bucks, averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 21.0 minutes over his first eight appearances of the season. A clearer timeline for Prince's return should be established once he's able to resume on-court work, but he can be considered as week-to-week for now. His absence likely won't have many fantasy implications, though it could open up a few extra minutes for reserves such as Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony.