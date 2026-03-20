site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-taurean-prince-headed-to-bench | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Taurean Prince: Headed to bench
•
1 min read
Prince will come off the bench for Thursday's game in Utah.
Ousmane Dieng will replace Prince in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a reserve this season, Prince owns averages of 5.8 points and 1.4 three-pointers per game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read