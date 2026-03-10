Head coach Doc Rivers said Prince (neck) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Prince underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck and hasn't played since Nov. 4. He's set to return Tuesday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate on a strict minutes restriction following the extended absence. He'll likely compete with Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent for playing time as he is eased back into action.