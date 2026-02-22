Simons won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left wrist injury.

After starting in each of his first five appearances with the Bulls, Simons was moved to the bench for Saturday's contest. He provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 13 minutes before sustaining the wrist injury and being ruled out for the second half of the game. The Bulls will further evaluate him before providing additional word on the extent of the injury, but Simons would appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Knicks.