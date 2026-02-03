The Bulls agreed to trade Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Simons and a second-round pick Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After acquiring Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley earlier Tuesday, Chicago continues to bolster its now crowded backcourt group. The Bulls' additions do make it difficult to project how much playing time each member of the backcourt will receive, as Simons now seems to have even more of an uphill climb for minutes. Simons averaged 16.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest in his last 10 games with Boston.