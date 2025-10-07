default-cbs-image
Dosunmu is coming off the bench in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The Bulls will give Isaac Okoro a chance as a starter Tuesday while they try to decide whether he or Dosunmu will get the Opening Night nod. Dosunmu started 26 of his 46 regular-season games last year, but he'll likely need a strong showing at training camp and in the preseason to work with the first unit to begin the year.

