Dosunmu is coming off the bench in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The Bulls will give Isaac Okoro a chance as a starter Tuesday while they try to decide whether he or Dosunmu will get the Opening Night nod. Dosunmu started 26 of his 46 regular-season games last year, but he'll likely need a strong showing at training camp and in the preseason to work with the first unit to begin the year.