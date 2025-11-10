Bulls' Coby White: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bulls assigned White to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Monday, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is simply the next step in White's injury rehab. The Bulls are hoping White can play at some point during their next road trip, and a return next week could certainly be on the table if he continues to progress.
More News
-
Bulls' Coby White: Return not yet imminent•
-
Bulls' Coby White: Remaining out vs. Philadelphia•
-
Bulls' Coby White: Running and shooting pain-free•
-
Bulls' Coby White: Re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Bulls' Coby White: Expected to play Opening Night•
-
Bulls' Coby White: Not expected to play in preseason•