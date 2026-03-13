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Bulls' Collin Sexton: Doubtful for Friday
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1 min read
Sexton (leg) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Sexton continues to struggle with this lower leg issue and is trending towards another absence. With this news, Rob Dillingham could see extended run with the second unit.
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