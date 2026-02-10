Sexton racked up 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nets.

Sexton played at least 29 minutes for the second straight game, thriving in a sixth-man role for his new team. Since arriving in Chicago, Sexton has suited up twice, averaging 19.0 points in 30.4 minutes. If you simply need a boost in scoring, Sexton could be a worthwhile addition, at least until Chicago starts to fill out its backcourt with healthy bodies.