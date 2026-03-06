Sexton registered 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Suns.

Sexton took advantage of his move to the starting lineup and scored 30 points for the first time this season. He was tasked with stepping up without the services of Josh Giddey (ankle), Matas Buzelis (ankle) and Jalen Smith (calf), and he proved up to the task. Sexton should continue to see more chances to produce offensively until Giddey is cleared to return.