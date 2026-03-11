Sexton (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Sexton suffered a lower-leg contusion during the third quarter of the Bulls' 126-110 loss to the Kings. The injury will prevent him from playing Tuesday, and his next chance to play is the front end of the Bulls' back-to-back set against the Lakers on Thursday. Chicago is dealing with several injuries, and the absence of Sexton means more minutes will be available for Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller.