Sexton finished Monday's 129-114 loss to the Spurs with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Sexton continues to find ways to put up points even if he doesn't start regularly, and his scoring surge has been huge for managers who are trusting him down the stretch across all fantasy formats. Sexton is ending the regular season on a strong note and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings while reaching the 25-point plateau twice in that span.