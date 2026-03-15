site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-collin-sexton-questionable-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Collin Sexton: Questionable for Monday
•
1 min read
Sexton (leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Sexton could miss a fourth straight game due to a left lower-leg injury. If he is unable to go, Rob Dillingham figures to see an expanded role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read