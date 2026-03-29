Sexton accumulated 26 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sexton scored at least 20 points for the third time in his past four games, continuing to provide the Bulls with a nice offensive punch off the bench. Although his overall appeal is somewhat limited, Sexton has been doing more than enough to be rostered in most leagues. In 11 games over the past month, he has averaged 20.2 points, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game, good enough for top-65 value in standard formats.