Terry was ejected from Sunday's preseason game against Milwaukee for his role in an altercation with Taurean Prince, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Terry and Prince got tangled up after the whistle and wound up being ejected after throwing an attempted punch. Three other players, including Prince, were assessed technicals, with Terry being the lone ejection. He'll finish the contest with a turnover and no other counting stats across six minutes. He'll likely be back in action for Tuesday's exhibition against Denver. In the meantime, Noah Essengue and Patrick Williams could see more playing time.