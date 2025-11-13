Terry posted one point (1-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 124-113 loss to Detroit.

Terry saw a handful of extra minutes, although he failed to make the most of his opportunity. He eclipsed 10 minutes for just the second time this season, highlighting how muted his role has been thus far. There is no indication he will be used as anything more than an emergency piece moving forward, negating any fantasy value he might have.