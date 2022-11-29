DeRozan registered 26 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-107 win over the Jazz.
DeRozan once again led Chicago in scoring during Monday's victory, posting his sixth straight game of at least 20 points. DeRozan led the team in shots made and attempted from the free throw line, also tying a team-high in assists against Utah.
