Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
With Yabusele available and Nick Richards (elbow) out, the former appears primed to draw the start at center for the Bulls on Friday. Yabusele has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest across 12 games as a starter for Chicago.
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