Young agreed to a two-way contract with the Bulls on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After parting ways with Adama Sanogo (knee), the Bulls will tab Young to fill their open two-way slot. The 6-foot-1 guard had made some noise with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold this season, averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per game over 30 appearances. The Bulls are already well stocked on guard depth at the NBA level, so the 24-year-old Young will likely continue to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls for the rest of the season.