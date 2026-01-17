Smith closed with 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Nets.

Smith logged a season-high 35 minutes, recording his second straight double-double, while also adding five combined steals and blocks. Despite coming off the bench to start the game, Smith started the second half, helping fuel a comeback that ultimately fell just short. Although his efficiency continues to be an issue, Smith is certainly doing enough to be rostered in standard leagues, flirting with top 100 value in five games over the past two weeks.