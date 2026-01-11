Smith finished with seven points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 win over the Mavericks.

Smith was back in action, having missed the previous two games due to a concussion. Prior to his absence, Smith had been starting alongside Nikola Vucevic, a role that saw him putting up standard league numbers. Although he came off the bench Saturday, it remains to be seen whether that will stick or whether he will move back into the starting lineup. Managers could do worse than grabbing him as a speculative pickup.