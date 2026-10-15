Smith finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason win over Milwaukee.

Smith started at center and did most of his damage from the perimeter, connecting on three of his five attempts from deep. He also grabbed five defensive rebounds and committed no turnovers, putting together a productive performance as he competes for frontcourt minutes. His ability to stretch the floor gives Chicago a different offensive look at center, and it helps his case that the Bulls are dealing with several key injuries in the frontcourt.