Smith recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 129-118 loss to the Lakers.

Smith delivered an efficient performance in this one, finishing as one of six Bulls players to score in double figures. The big man was productive from beyond the arc yet again, and he has knocked down multiple triples in seven straight games, marking the longest such streak of his career. The sixth-year pro has started five straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers across 29.2 minutes per game over that stretch.