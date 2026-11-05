Sellers finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 loss to the Knicks.

Sellers made the most of his limited opportunity, knocking down four triples while contributing on both ends of the floor. He tied Tre Jones for the team lead in scoring despite playing just 14 minutes, though the blowout afforded Chicago's reserves additional opportunities. Sellers will need to establish a more consistent role before becoming a viable fantasy option outside deeper leagues.