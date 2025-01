Giddey is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets with right hip soreness.

This appears to be a new issue for Giddey, but the questionable tag means he's likely day-to-day. He's played at least 30 minutes in four straight games, so the Bulls would potentially need Lonzo Ball or Ayo Dosunmu to soak up some minutes if Giddey can't give it a go.