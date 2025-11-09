Bulls' Josh Giddey: Returns Saturday
Giddey (ankle) returned to Saturday's game against Cleveland with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Giddey rolled his right ankle and exited to the locker room with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter. However, he returned to the floor shortly thereafter and appears good to go for the remainder of the game.
