Giddey (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Tuesday that Giddey is expected to miss "at least a few weeks" due to a left hamstring strain he sustained in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves. While the Bulls are set to re-evaluate him in two weeks, the 23-year-old point guard will likely require additional time to ramp up in practice. With Giddey sidelined, Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates for increased playing time, while Jevon Carter will likely enter the Chicago rotation.