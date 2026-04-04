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Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Probable for Sunday
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1 min read
Olbrich (foot) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Suns.
It appears Olbrich will continue to fight through the foot issue and make himself available for Sunday's game. The Australian big man is averaging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.
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