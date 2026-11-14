Buzelis recorded 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime win over Atlanta.

Buzelis offers an unusual mix of three-point shooting and rim protection, making him a valuable fantasy asset even when his scoring remains modest. All three of his made field goals Friday came from beyond the arc, while his three blocks illustrated the defensive upside that separates him from many perimeter-oriented forwards. His offensive consistency is still developing, but the versatility makes him an intriguing option in category leagues. Still, his 13.3 points per game represent a regression from his 16.3 points per contest in 2025-26.